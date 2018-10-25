"Quando non segna non incide". L'incubo di Icardi c'è anche al Camp Nou

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

"Quando non segna non serve". "Quando non segna non riesce a incidere". "Se non segna non aiuta certo la squadra durante la gara". Queste le frasi che si sentono e si risentono nei confronti di Mauro Icardi e anche nella sfida contro il Barcellona lo spartito non è cambiato. Poche, pochissime, le occasioni che gli sono capitate, ma questa volta l'argentino non è riuscito a sfruttarle e con il passare dei minuti è sparito lentamente dal campo. Nessuno gli chiede di giocare diversamente rispetto a come fa abitualmente e anche lo stesso capitano nerazzurro, in un'intervista rilasciata prima del derby contro il Milan dello scorso weekend ha affermato di non aver intenzione di cambiare, anche perché alla fine nel calcio ha regione chi fa gol e Icardi sa bene come farlo.

Le frasi sul suo gioco in campo sono un incubo che si ripete ma il giocatore non ci pensa e anche in una serata storta come quella del Camp Nou cerca di trarre dei vantaggi, imparando dagli errori commessi e soprattutto facendosi esperienza contro i più forti. Nelle prime tre partite in Champions League della sua carriera l'argentino ha segnato due gol e ha contribuito in prima persona alle vittorie contro Tottenham e PSV. Contro il Barcellona le cose sono andate male ma c'è da scommettere che tra due settimane il numero 9 proverà nuovamente a far male alla prima squadra europea che ha creduto in lui.