HOME
Serie A

Real Madrid furioso: denuncia a chi parla di furto contro la Juve

16.04.2018 23:59 di Michele Pavese  Twitter:    articolo letto 2566 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Dalla Spagna sono sicuri: il Real Madrid è pronto a tutelarsi in tutte le sedi per salvaguardare l'onore e l'onestà del club. Come riporta il quotidiano ABC, i campioni d'Europa in carica starebbero pensando di portare tutti coloro che continueranno a parlare di "furto" riferendosi al rigore assegnato al 93' contro la Juventus.

Juve: la corte a Marotta e il futuro di Allegri. Milan: il piano di Gattuso per la prossima stagione (e Donnarumma?). Inter: quanti processi senza senso. E a Buffon il 432esimo consiglio non richiesto

Juve: la corte a Marotta e il futuro di Allegri. Milan: il piano di Gattuso per la prossima stagione (e Donnarumma?). Inter: quanti processi senza senso. E a Buffon il 432esimo consiglio non richiesto

