Real Madrid-Roma, Kostas Manolas accolto da eroe al Bernabéu

19.09.2018 20:51 di Pietro Lazzerini  Twitter:    articolo letto 2597 volte
Fonte: Dal nostro inviato a Madrid
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Kostas Manolas sempre più idolo dei tifosi del Real Madrid. Nel momento in cui lo speaker del Santiago Bernabeu ha letto le formazioni della Roma, tutte i giocatori giallorossi sono stati fischiati a parte uno: proprio il difensore greco, che invece dei fischi ha ricevuto un accoglienza simile ai giocatori madridisti. Il perché è presto detto: Manolas è stato l'autore del gol che nella passata stagione ha eliminato il Barcellona. Tanto basta per entrare nei cuori dei sostenitori Blancos.

EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

L’Inter ha il cuore, ma la testa? Ecco l’errore più grosso che sembra non vedere. Le ragioni per cui la Juventus è la favorita per la Champions. Il Napoli può aver già compromesso la qualificazione. Mentre per la Roma a Madrid è facile

Le pagelle della Samp - Caprari cecchino, Audero para anche le mosche

Le pagelle della Samp - Caprari cecchino, Audero para anche le mosche Audero 7 - Para praticamente tutto, anche di più. Mantiene in linea di galleggiamento, pur sbagliando un paio di ripartenze con la mano. Sala 5 - Viene saltato a turno da un po' tutti. Tonelli 6 - Meglio dei compagni di reparto, è l'unico a non essere saltato sistematicamente...
