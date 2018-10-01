RMC SPORT - Agnelli: "Marotta e Mazzia bravi a plasmare i nostri dirigenti"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Il presidente della Juventus, Andrea Agnelli, in Lega Calcio ha sottolineato i meriti di Giuseppe Marotta, oramai ex amministratore delegato bianconero. "Hanno tutti 45 anni di media, è gente pronta e preparata anche grazie allo straordinario lavoro di Marotta e Mazzia. Hanno fatto crescere giovani dirigenti che ora avranno di fronte sfide molto ambiziose. Dobbiamo essere in grado di competere con le squadre davanti a noi, soprattutto con lo spettro dei ricavi. Abbiamo sei anni molto definiti di fronte a noi".