RMC SPORT - Allan: "A Napoli possiamo vincere. Il mister è contento"

Fonte: Dall'inviato a Parigi, Niccolò Ceccarini

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Allan, centrocampista del Napoli, ha parlato ai microfoni di RMC Sport al termine del pareggio contro il PSG: "Era importante portare via i tre punti ma va bene lo stesso. Faremo affidamento sul nostro pubblico per la gara di ritorno. Quando si lavora di squadra e si sa soffrire, contro squadre con queste individualità, si ottengono i risultati. Abbiamo fatto bene, siamo stati lucidi e possiamo crescere ancora. Adesso dobbiamo pensare a Roma ed Empoli, poi al ritorno con il PSG. Contro avversari del genere le partite finiscono al triplice fischio, i singoli fanno la differenza. Sarà difficile anche a Napoli, loro sono forti ma possiamo vincere. Ancelotti ci ha fatto i complimenti, era soddisfatto per come abbiamo tenuto il campo, ma rammaricato per il gol. Anche il presidente era contento".