RMC SPORT - Beneforti: "Gare ferme per i cori? Troppo potere alle curve"

Primo piano
Alexis Mendez è pronto a prendere per mano il futuro dei Los Angeles Galaxy: il regista classe 2000 è considerato un astro nascente del calcio americano grazie alle sue giocate nel torneo Under 19 statunitense. Un regista nella città del cinema per eccellenza, per il centrocampista...
Oggi
25 Nov Genoa-Sampdoria 1-1
25 Nov Genoa-Sampdoria
25 Nov Alessandria-Cuneo 0-3
25 Nov Lazio-Milan 1-1 (2)
