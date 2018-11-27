RMC SPORT - Beneforti: "Gare ferme per i cori? Troppo potere alle curve"

  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Claudio Beneforti, giornalista e opinionista, ha parlato a RMC Sport Live Show del tema degli insulti dagli spalti: "Troppo potere alle curve? Ma io mi chiedo: quante volte si è interrotta una partita per un coro razzista? Forse una volta. Sarà così anche in futuro. Che sia legittimo dimostrare un po’ più di cultura è vero, ma che si debba arrivare a questo è sbagliato. Si dà troppo potere alle curve così. Si deve agire a monte, evitiamo di arrivarci a questo. Dimostriamo di essere cresciuti, una volta per tutte. In altri Paesi ciò non avviene. Sarà un giorno triste il giorno in cui un arbitro fa fermare una partita per questo. Perderebbe non solo una tifoseria ma la cultura italiana".
