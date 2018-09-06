RMC SPORT - Cagliari, Sau: "Bei ricordi col Milan, spero di segnare"

Fonte: dall'inviato Giancarlo Cornacchia

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Al termine della partita della prima edizione del Torneo Nieddittas disputata tra Cagliari e Olbia a Terralba, Marco Sau parla così prossimi impegni e obiettivi della squadra: "Un buon test, fa piacere sempre abbracciare tanti tifosi che non possono venire alla Sardegna Arena. Empoli? Abbiamo fatto molta fatica, col Sassuolo la vittoria è sfumata alla fine dopo un’ottima prestazione. Finalmente con l’Atalanta è arrivata la vittoria. Come sto? Al 100% non ancora per sto lavorando per arrivare presto al massimo. Segnare col Milan? Ho fatto sempre delle belle partite, vediamo”, le parole raccolte da RMC Sport.