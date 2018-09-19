  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi sarà il capocannoniere della Serie A 2018/19?
  Cristiano Ronaldo
  Gonzalo Higuain
  Mauro Icardi
  Ciro Immobile
  Edin Dzeko
  Dries Mertens
  Paulo Dybala
  Gregoire Defrel
  Arkadiusz Milik
  Duvan Zapata
  Krzysztof Piatek
  Mario Mandzukic
  Leonardo Pavoletti
  Altro

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

RMC SPORT - Carnasciali: "A Spalletti serve tempo con diversi nuovi"

19.09.2018 07:00 di Simone Lorini  Twitter:    articolo letto 2452 volte
© foto di Federico De Luca

Luciano Spalletti uomo cardine della rinascita nerazzurra. Ne è convinto Daniele Carnasciali, che parla così della sfida di ieri sera ai microfoni di RMC Sport: "L'anno scorso Spalletti ha centrato l'obiettivo Champions mentre quest'anno, con un mercato interessante ci si aspetta anche altro. Serve tempo per amalgamare una squadra con alcuni giocatori nuovi e credo che l'Inter abbia fatto una preparazione diversa dall'anno scorso, per crescere nel tempo".
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

L’Inter ha il cuore, ma la testa? Ecco l’errore più grosso che sembra non vedere. Le ragioni per cui la Juventus è la favorita per la Champions. Il Napoli può aver già compromesso la qualificazione. Mentre per la Roma a Madrid è facile

L’Inter ha il cuore, ma la testa? Ecco l’errore più grosso che sembra non vedere. Le ragioni per cui la Juventus è la favorita per la Champions. Il Napoli può aver già compromesso la qualificazione. Mentre per la Roma a Madrid è facile

Primo piano

TMW - Bologna, mese di fuoco per Inzaghi. Prandelli alla finestra

TMW - Bologna, mese di fuoco per Inzaghi. Prandelli alla finestra Un mese importante per svoltare, o potrebbe arrivare un cambiamento. Il Bologna si prepara ad una serie di partite assai combattute che potrebbe segnare il futuro di Filippo Inzaghi sulla panchina rossoblù. Cesare Prandelli Il nome più accreditato per l’eventuale successione. E sullo...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy