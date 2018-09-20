RMC SPORT - Carnasciali: "Fiorentina sulla buona strada. Aspetto Pjaca"

Daniele Carnasciali, ex difensore della Fiorentina, ha parlato in esclusiva a "Garrisca al Vento", trasmissione a cura della redazione di FirenzeViola.it in onda su RMC Sport. Queste le sue parole: "La Fiorentina sa qual è la sua forza ma la Spal ci ha sorpreso. Semplici fa giocare bene le squadre, difende bene e davanti Petagna si è sbloccato con una doppietta. Ha nove punti non a caso. Aspetti negativi di Genova per i viola? La Fiorentina ha fatto un primo tempo buono, pressando alto e non facendo giocare la Sampdoria ma nella ripresa ne ha subito il ritorno ed ha cercato di tenere il risultato. Dopo il pareggio e quella mezz'ora sofferta i viola hanno ricominciato a giocare. Ma non dimentichiamo che la Samp ha fatto 8 gol tra Napoli e Frosinone. Centrocampo? Gerson nelle prime partite ha fatto vedere cose buone ma con Veretout è alle prime volte insieme. Devono trovare ritmi e giocare di più insieme, anche Pjaca a sinistra ad esempio. Mi piace Biraghi che riesce a salire sulle linee dei centrocampisti e a mettere palloni, come quello del gol di Simeone. Però mi sembra una squadra con un gioco ben definito e sulla buona strada. Pjaca? Gli son capitati un paio di palloni e deve essere più cattivo e fare il gol, sul 2-0 sarebbe stato difficile per la Samp. Ma sta iniziando ora a giocare con continuità perciò lo dobbiamo aspettare e sono sicuro che potrà fare bene".