RMC SPORT - Carnevali frena: "Nessuna richiesta da grandi per i nostri big"

Fonte: da Roma, Dario Marchetti

Dal salone d'onore del Coni a Roma, parla l'ad del Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali. "Per il momento con De Zerbi non c'è ancora l'ufficialità. Stiamo definendo in questi giorni, nell'arco di poco tempo lo faremo. Iachini ha fatto un ottimo lavoro, volevamo intraprendere un cammino intrapreso con un tecnico giovane in passato e con questo vogliamo risultati positivi. Acerbi, Politano e Berardi in uscita? Ci stiamo parlando in questi giorni, ieri i colloqui sono iniziati. Non ha fatto richieste, valuteremo il tutto in questi giorni ma tutto parte sempre dalla volontà della società. Con lui o con chi ci sarà, ci sarà condivisione. Richieste dalle big? Nessuno si è fatto vivo".