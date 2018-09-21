  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi tra le italiane passerà il girone di Champions League?
  Tutte
  Juventus, Inter e Roma
  Juventus, Inter e Napoli
  Juventus, Napoli e Roma
  Inter, Napoli e Roma
  Juventus e Roma
  Juventus e Inter
  Juventus e Napoli
  Inter e Roma
  Inter e Napoli
  Roma e Napoli
  Solo la Juventus
  Solo la Roma
  Solo l'Inter
  Solo il Napoli
  Nessuna

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

RMC SPORT - Cerruti: "L'espulsione di CR7 ha giovato alla Juventus"

21.09.2018 06:30 di Michele Pavese  Twitter:    articolo letto 2899 volte

Alberto Cerruti, giornalista e opinionista, è intervenuto durante il Live Show di RMC Sport per parlare della vittoria della Juventus a Valencia: "Paradossalmente l'espulsione di Ronaldo ha fatto diventare più grande la Juve. E' stata una vittoria importantissima. Arbitro? La sudditanza psicologica esiste ovunque e in campo internazionale conta, ma la Juventus ha la forza per arrivare fino in fondo ed essere più forte anche di eventuali ingiustizie. Oggi la Juventus è temuta dagli avversari mentre fino a pochi anni fa era vista come una delle tante. La Juventus ha ripreso importanza a livello internazionale e non giocano a nascondersi perché quest'anno giocano a viso aperto con tutti".

Leggi l'intervista integrale, CLICCA QUI!
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Var, ora è uno scandalo. Ecco perché gli arbitri sono tornati indietro e non lo usano quasi più. Il caso Ronaldo lo imporrebbe anche in Champions. La guerra fra Infantino (Fifa) e Ceferin (Uefa) dietro il cambio di linea

Var, ora è uno scandalo. Ecco perché gli arbitri sono tornati indietro e non lo usano quasi più. Il caso Ronaldo lo imporrebbe anche in Champions. La guerra fra Infantino (Fifa) e Ceferin (Uefa) dietro il cambio di linea

Primo piano

Claudio Nassi: il teatrino

Claudio Nassi: il teatrino Diceva Honoré de Balzac: "Le leggi sono grandi ragnatele attraverso le quali passano le mosche grandi e vengono prese le piccole". Il riferimento a quanto avvenuto nel calcio non è casuale. Non aver espresso il Presidente della FIGC il 29 gennaio ha causato danni che il commissariamento...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy