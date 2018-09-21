RMC SPORT - Cerruti: "L'espulsione di CR7 ha giovato alla Juventus"

Alberto Cerruti, giornalista e opinionista, è intervenuto durante il Live Show di RMC Sport per parlare della vittoria della Juventus a Valencia: "Paradossalmente l'espulsione di Ronaldo ha fatto diventare più grande la Juve. E' stata una vittoria importantissima. Arbitro? La sudditanza psicologica esiste ovunque e in campo internazionale conta, ma la Juventus ha la forza per arrivare fino in fondo ed essere più forte anche di eventuali ingiustizie. Oggi la Juventus è temuta dagli avversari mentre fino a pochi anni fa era vista come una delle tante. La Juventus ha ripreso importanza a livello internazionale e non giocano a nascondersi perché quest'anno giocano a viso aperto con tutti".

