RMC SPORT - Cosmi: "Roma, occasione persa contro il Liverpool"

Fonte: Dall'inviato ad Assisi Lorenzo Marucci

© foto di Giacomo Morini

Serse Cosmi, allenatore dell’Ascoli, ha parlato a RMC Sport Live Show dal gran gala dell'Umbria ad Assisi: "La salvezza è arrivata dopo un periodo di grande difficoltà e per me vale come uno scudetto. Futuro? Io ho un contratto e questa è una bella realtà per me. Non rinuncerò a questo contratto che considero un premio per ciò che è stato fatto. Bellini però vuole cedere il club quindi devo aspettare”.

Secondo lei chi è favorita per andare in Serie A?

"Io speravo nel Perugia ma il Venezia è una squadra molto organizzata. Credo che i play off vadano a premiare le squadre con più continuità, ovvero Venezia e Cittadella".

La Roma l'ha fatta divertire?

"Ha fatto una grande stagione ma ha perso una grandissima occasione contro il Liverpool. Il primo tempo dell'andata ha determinato tutto. C'è un pizzico di rimpianto perché il Liverpool era alla portata. Colmare il gap con la Roma? Sono sette anni che ne parliamo e non è mai stato colmato, vediamo".

Cosa è successo all'Udinese in questa stagione?

"In un campionato normale l'Udinese sarebbe retrocessa. In questa Serie A in cui almeno due squadre sono già retrocesse ad inizio stagione una squadra che sbaglia come l'Udinese si salva comunque".