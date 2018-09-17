  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi sarà il capocannoniere della Serie A 2018/19?
  Cristiano Ronaldo
  Gonzalo Higuain
  Mauro Icardi
  Ciro Immobile
  Edin Dzeko
  Dries Mertens
  Paulo Dybala
  Gregoire Defrel
  Arkadiusz Milik
  Duvan Zapata
  Krzysztof Piatek
  Mario Mandzukic
  Leonardo Pavoletti
  Altro

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

RMC SPORT - D'Aversa: "Conte ha voglia di tornare, ma non in corsa"

17.09.2018 21:23 di Michele Pavese  Twitter:    articolo letto 4979 volte
© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

Antonio Conte ha cominciato la sua carriera di allenatore come secondo di Gigi De Canio a Siena. In quella squadra giocava anche Roberto D'Aversa, attuale tecnico del Parma, che ai microfoni di RMC Sport ha rilasciato delle interessanti dichiarazioni sull'ex CT della Nazionale: "Conoscendo la persona credo sia voglioso di tornare. Un ingresso in corsa? È una mia sensazione, ma non credo. Ha bisogno di iniziare un percorso, non credo accetterebbe di subentrare a stagione già iniziata".

Leggi l'intervista completa, CLICCA QUI!
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Michele Criscitiello

Si scrive Inter, si legge crisi. Ronaldo e il gol: adesso via ai titoloni. Allarme Roma mentre Gattuso deve prendere una decisione

Si scrive Inter, si legge crisi. Ronaldo e il gol: adesso via ai titoloni. Allarme Roma mentre Gattuso deve prendere una decisione

Primo piano

Dottor Emiliano contro Mister Rigoni: qual è quello vero?

Dottor Emiliano contro Mister Rigoni: qual è quello vero? Emiliano Rigoni si è trasformato. Come nel romanzo londinese di fine ottocento, firmato Robert Louis Stevenson, ha fatto vedere il suo lato migliore nel monday night contro la Roma, brillando e firmando una doppietta in trentotto minuti. Lo stesso tempo concesso oggi con la SPAL,...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy