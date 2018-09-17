RMC SPORT - D'Aversa: "Conte ha voglia di tornare, ma non in corsa"

© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

Antonio Conte ha cominciato la sua carriera di allenatore come secondo di Gigi De Canio a Siena. In quella squadra giocava anche Roberto D'Aversa, attuale tecnico del Parma, che ai microfoni di RMC Sport ha rilasciato delle interessanti dichiarazioni sull'ex CT della Nazionale: "Conoscendo la persona credo sia voglioso di tornare. Un ingresso in corsa? È una mia sensazione, ma non credo. Ha bisogno di iniziare un percorso, non credo accetterebbe di subentrare a stagione già iniziata".