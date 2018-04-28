VERSIONE MOBILE
Serie A

RMC SPORT - Di Gennaro: "Fiorentina-Napoli, non esiste l'idea di scansarsi"

28.04.2018 06:20 di Ivan Cardia  Twitter:    articolo letto 486 volte

Weekend decisivo per lo scudetto, a RMC Sport ne ha parlato Antonio Di Gennaro: "Se la Juve non dovesse vincere potrebbe esserci un problema psicologico e il Napoli potrebbe giocare a Firenze con una stato d'animo completamente differente. Dovesse la Juve pareggiare o perdere contro l'Inter per i bianconeri diventerebbe a livello mentale un grande problema e ci sarebbe una grande euforia per il Napoli. La vittoria a Torino ha dato grande forza e grande autostima alla squadra di Sarri, e se la Juve non dovesse fare risultato pieno allora complicherebbe molto le cose. Quello che ho letto sulla Fiorentina dello scansarsi o meno è una cosa che non esiste, anche per via della rivalità che negli anni c'è stata tra i viola e il Napoli".
EDITORIALE DI: Niccolò Ceccarini

Spalletti-Inter, obiettivo contratto fino al 2021. Per Rafinha lavori in corso con il Barça. Futuro Allegri: occhio all’Arsenal. Juve forte su Pellegrini. Rui Patricio prima scelta del Napoli

Primo piano

Claudio Nassi: concentrazione e superficialità

Claudio Nassi: concentrazione e superficialità Non c'è più sordo di chi non vuol sentire. So di andare controcorrente, come so che ha ragione Leo Longanesi: "L'Italia è un paese dove è meglio avere torto in molti che ragione in pochi", ma non posso esimermi dal farlo. Continuo a chiedermi come si possa dire che il calcio è cambiato,...
