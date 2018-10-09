RMC SPORT - Di Gennaro: "Italia, problema terzini. Manca un Cancelo"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Antonio Di Gennaro, ex giocatore oggi opinionista, ha parlato a RMC Sport, durante il Live Show, della situazione dei terzini in Italia: "Ci sono poche alternative. Florenzi si è ben adattato a questo ruolo, sulla fascia ci vorrebbe un Cancelo ma non è italiano e non ci sono altre alternative a Florenzi. Anche Piccini è un'alternativa ma si parla di giocatori normali mentre la Nazionale avrebbe bisogno di giocatori di qualità. Il centrocampo mi dà fiducia mentre sull'attacco ho qualche dubbio. Serve un centravanti vero".