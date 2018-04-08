VERSIONE MOBILE
Serie A

RMC SPORT - Di Gennaro: "La Juve col Real? Dico 20% di possibilità"

08.04.2018 06:10 di Alessandra Stefanelli   articolo letto 2350 volte
RMC SPORT - Di Gennaro: "La Juve col Real? Dico 20% di possibilità"

L’ex giocatore Antonio Di Gennaro ha parlato ai microfoni di RMC Sport, parlando anche della Juventus: “Il Benevento visto con il Verona aveva dominato la partita e dopo un po’ di tempo De Zerbi sta facendo un grande lavoro anche in prospettiva visto che per quest’anno pare difficile arrivare alla salvezza. La Juventus ha sofferto e nel calcio di oggi ci può stare tutto. Il Napoli domani non potrà fare un altro passo falso con il Sassuolo e la vittoria dei bianconeri certamente mette pressione”.
Allegri aveva chiesto una difesa più chiusa ma così non è stato?  “La Juve è sempre ripartita dalla difesa e dalla fase difensiva. Vincere scudetto e Coppa Italia sarebbe per la Juve un’altra stagione importante. Io fossi la dirigenza bianconera terrei Allegri per molti anni”.
Quante possibilità ha la Juventus di passare il turno in Champions?  “20% secondo me. Non è poco ma almeno questa percentuale gliela voglio dare, anche solo come segno di speranza. Le percentuali della Roma? Sempre un 20% e sempre come gesto di speranza perché sono squadre italiane”.
