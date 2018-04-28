VERSIONE MOBILE
Serie A

RMC SPORT - Galia: "Juve svuotata dopo la Champions. Inter decisiva"

28.04.2018 06:40 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 364 volte
© foto di Federico De Luca

L'allenatore ed ex calciatore, Roberto Galia, a RMC Sport ha parlato così della situazione in casa Juve in vista della partita di campionato con l'Inter: "Penso che la partita di Champions, magari non subito nell'immediato contro la Samp ma abbia portato uno svuotamento di energie perché comunque è stata una gara tirata al massimo che ha fatto consumare energie sia fisiche che mentali, quindi forse questo ha portato un po' al risultato con il Crotone e successivamente a quello con il Napoli. Con i partenopei la Juve non ha fatto una buona partita, ha fatto una gara soprattutto difensiva dove ha voluto rischiare pochissimo e questa volta ha preso gol al novantesimo. La partita con l'Inter sarà fondamentale per il campionato".
EDITORIALE DI: Niccolò Ceccarini

Spalletti-Inter, obiettivo contratto fino al 2021. Per Rafinha lavori in corso con il Barça. Futuro Allegri: occhio all’Arsenal. Juve forte su Pellegrini. Rui Patricio prima scelta del Napoli

Spalletti-Inter, obiettivo contratto fino al 2021. Per Rafinha lavori in corso con il Barça. Futuro Allegri: occhio all’Arsenal. Juve forte su Pellegrini. Rui Patricio prima scelta del Napoli

Claudio Nassi: concentrazione e superficialità

Claudio Nassi: concentrazione e superficialità Non c'è più sordo di chi non vuol sentire. So di andare controcorrente, come so che ha ragione Leo Longanesi: "L'Italia è un paese dove è meglio avere torto in molti che ragione in pochi", ma non posso esimermi dal farlo. Continuo a chiedermi come si possa dire che il calcio è cambiato,...
