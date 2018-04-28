RMC SPORT - Palmeri: "Svezia senza Ibra? Non ha 90' ad alto livello"

Tancredi Palmeri, opinionista di RMC Sport, all'interno del Live Show serale ha commentato così la scelta della Svezia di non portare Zlatan Ibrahimovic al Mondiale: "Ibrahimovic per andare in MLS ha accettato una riduzione drastica dello stipendio, dove prende 1,5 milioni per 6 mesi, per ora la durata è questa. Secondo me è stato tutto un passaggio per riuscire ad essere ancora importante per farsi chiamare ai Mondiali dalla Svezia. Al momento il problema però è che Ibrahimovic non ha la forma fisica per giocare 90 minuti di alto livello. La Svezia ha guadagnato questo traguardo senza Ibrahimovic e da parte del calciatore non ci sono mai stati dei passi diplomatici nei confronti della squadra e del ct. Non ha fatto quei passi, ha continuato a giocare con il personaggio ma secondo me lo ha fatto a rischio zero. Perché semplicemente sapeva di non averne in questo momento, sapeva che era troppo difficile che riuscisse a trovare la forma in tempo e allora ci ha provato, pensando che se ci cascano bene, sennò se l'è comunque giocata".