VERSIONE MOBILE
  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
benevento
bologna
cagliari
chievo
crotone
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi vincerà la Champions League 2017/18?
  Real Madrid
  Bayern Monaco
  Roma
  Liverpool

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
Serie A

RMC SPORT - Palmeri: "Svezia senza Ibra? Non ha 90' ad alto livello"

28.04.2018 06:50 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 76 volte

Tancredi Palmeri, opinionista di RMC Sport, all'interno del Live Show serale ha commentato così la scelta della Svezia di non portare Zlatan Ibrahimovic al Mondiale: "Ibrahimovic per andare in MLS ha accettato una riduzione drastica dello stipendio, dove prende 1,5 milioni per 6 mesi, per ora la durata è questa. Secondo me è stato tutto un passaggio per riuscire ad essere ancora importante per farsi chiamare ai Mondiali dalla Svezia. Al momento il problema però è che Ibrahimovic non ha la forma fisica per giocare 90 minuti di alto livello. La Svezia ha guadagnato questo traguardo senza Ibrahimovic e da parte del calciatore non ci sono mai stati dei passi diplomatici nei confronti della squadra e del ct. Non ha fatto quei passi, ha continuato a giocare con il personaggio ma secondo me lo ha fatto a rischio zero. Perché semplicemente sapeva di non averne in questo momento, sapeva che era troppo difficile che riuscisse a trovare la forma in tempo e allora ci ha provato, pensando che se ci cascano bene, sennò se l'è comunque giocata".
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Probabili formazioni

EDITORIALE DI: Niccolò Ceccarini

Spalletti-Inter, obiettivo contratto fino al 2021. Per Rafinha lavori in corso con il Barça. Futuro Allegri: occhio all’Arsenal. Juve forte su Pellegrini. Rui Patricio prima scelta del Napoli

Spalletti-Inter, obiettivo contratto fino al 2021. Per Rafinha lavori in corso con il Barça. Futuro Allegri: occhio all’Arsenal. Juve forte su Pellegrini. Rui Patricio prima scelta del Napoli

Primo piano

Claudio Nassi: concentrazione e superficialità

Claudio Nassi: concentrazione e superficialità Non c'è più sordo di chi non vuol sentire. So di andare controcorrente, come so che ha ragione Leo Longanesi: "L'Italia è un paese dove è meglio avere torto in molti che ragione in pochi", ma non posso esimermi dal farlo. Continuo a chiedermi come si possa dire che il calcio è cambiato,...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Norme sulla privacy - Cookie policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOMERCATOWEB.COM ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 88
Utilizzo dei Cookie
CHIUDI
Questo sito utilizza i cookie. Accedendo a questo sito, accetti il fatto che potremmo
memorizzare e accedere ai cookie sul tuo dispositivo.
Clicca qui per maggiori informazioni.