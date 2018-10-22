RMC SPORT - Ramirez: "Grande partita del Sassuolo. Potevamo vincere"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Gaston Ramirez, attaccante della Sampdoria, ha parlato anche a RMC Sport dopo il pareggio con il Sassuolo nel posticipo di Serie A: "Oggi potevamo anche vincere ma non perdere questa gara è stato comunque importante per noi. Loro hanno fatto una grande partita, noi abbiamo cercato di fare la nostra gara, abbiamo creato comunque. Ci è mancata più cattiveria sotto porta per vincere. Peccato per oggi".