RMC SPORT - Sconcerti: "Grande Juve a Madrid? Mi sembra tardivo"

© foto di Federico De Luca

Mario Sconcerti, prima firma del giornalismo italiano, è intervenuto ai microfoni di RMC Sport per analizzare i temi delle gare giocate ieri in Serie A, in particolare quella della Juventus:



Allegri aveva detto che la Juve doveva stare attenta in difesa ma oggi non può essere contento... "Vero ma il Benevento è una squadra che in casa segna. Non hanno più niente da perdere e così prendono campo e in questo momento è un ostacolo da evitare. In casa il Benevento ha qualcosa in più anche rispetto ad altre squadre".

Allegri è convinto che ci sarà una super Juventus a Madrid. Che pensa? "Penso che è una cosa tardiva. Non mi aspettavo tanto di più da questa squadra ma credevo in un atteggiamento diverso proprio dall'allenatore. Pensare adesso ad una grande prestazione della Juventus mi sembra francamente tardivo".