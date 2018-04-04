RMC SPORT - Varriale: "Napoli, un limite non aver trovato alternative a destra"

Juventus e Napoli spalla a spalla per lo scudetto, ma per molti la differenza è in panchina, intesa come possibilità di scelta. Ne ha parlato a RMC Sport Enrico Varriale: “Il Napoli ha una rosa più corta, se c'è un limite da addebitare al club è nel fatto di non aver trovato in estate e a gennaio una alternativa ai vari Callejon e Hysaj. La rosa è più corta, poi gli infortuni di Ghoulam e Milik hanno tolto alternative a Sarri. Se non ci sono cambi adeguati, nessuno può fare miracoli”.