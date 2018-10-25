RMC SPORT - Verratti: "Insigne ha trovato equilibrio. Fa la differenza"

Fonte: Dall'inviato a Parigi, Niccolò Ceccarini

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Marco Verratti, centrocampista del Paris Saint-Germain, ha parlato dopo il match contro il Napoli: "SIamo una grande squadra, il Gruppo è complicato con tre grandi squadre. Tutti i match sono difficili, si è visto stasera. Abbiamo ancora tre partite e cercheremo la qualificazione. Il Napoli lo conosco, lo seguo, ha mostrato grande personalità. Ancelotti è abituato a queste partite e la squadra lo segue, si vede la sua mano. Cosa ci manca? Dobbiamo migliorare, in Champions quando affronti squadre con queste individualità è difficile. Non è come in campionato, dove dominiamo per 90'. Questo match ci servirà da lezione, a Napoli sarà diverso. Insigne? Siamo amici, cresciuti insieme calcisticamente a Pescara. Siamo rimasti in ottimi rapporti. Lorenzo ha trovato grazie al mister quell'equilibrio che gli permette di fare la differenza. Gli auguro il meglio, possibilmente dopo il ritorno. Ancelotti? Tra di noi c'è un grande rapporto, mi ha fatto crescere come uomo e come allenatore. Il Napoli non poteva fare scelta migliore per sostituire Sarri".