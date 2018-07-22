Roma, ai dettagli per Malcom: si discute sul pagamento

Fonte: vocegiallorossa.it

Secondo quanto riferito da Il Messaggero oggi in edicola, Roma e Bordeaux sono ai dettagli per definire il trasferimento in giallorosso di Malcom. Si discute sulle modalità di pagamento: i Girondini vorrebbero ricevere la somma in un'unica soluzione, i capitolini vorrebbero diluirla in più anni. Il Corriere dello Sport aggiunge che c'è ancora una lieve distanza tra domanda (40 milioni) e offerta (35 più bonus), oltre che sui bonus e sulla percentuale sulla futura rivendita, elemento che la Roma non vorrebbe inserire.