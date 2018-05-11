Roma, Atletico, Borussia e Monaco su Under. Ma Monchi chiude la porta

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

La Roma prova a resistere agli assalti europei per Cengiz Under. Nelle scorse settimane, riporta Tuttosport, sul turco hanno chiesto informazioni Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund e Monaco. La società giallorossa, per bocca del suo ds Monchi, non intende neanche sedersi al tavolo delle trattative, almeno per altri 12 mesi. Poi si vedrà. Intenzione, quella della Roma, già comunicata al nuovo agente del ragazzo Fali Ramadani.