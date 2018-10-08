Roma, Cristante: "L'esperienza all'estero è stata molto importante"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il profilo Youtube della Roma ha pubblicato un video in cui Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante e Stephan El Shaarawy si sono intervistati a vicenda. Ecco alcune delle risposte dell'ex Milan e Atalanta: "Il mio gol più bello della passata stagione? Voto quello contro la Juventus di testa. L'esperienza all'estero è stata importante. Secondo me l'aspetto migliore è l'imparare la cultura dei paesi in cui vai. Ti rimane un qualcosa oltre al calcio".