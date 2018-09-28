Roma, Di Francesco: "Aspettatevi sorprese. Modulo non scontato"

Eusebio Di Francesco, tecnico della Roma, ha parlato così in conferenza stampa della possibilità di cambiare modulo nel derby contro la Lazio: "Non è scontato che si giochi ancora con questo modulo, magari domani ci potrà essere anche qualche sorpresa. A volte si difende bene anche attaccando, quello che determina tutto è il risultato. Mettere due giocatori dentro il campo è fondamentale, ti permette di prendere più ripartenze esterne, con un tempo in più per andare a difendere. Questo ci può aiutare. Sono fondamentali loro, è quello che sto ricercando".