La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Roma, Di Francesco: "Non competitivi per il titolo, lo dice il campo"

28.09.2018 14:34 di Simone Lorini  Twitter:    articolo letto 2152 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Il tecnico della Roma Eusebio Di Francesco parla chiaro in conferenza stampa, alla vigilia della sfida contro la Lazio, riguardo la lotta per il titolo: "Non siamo competitivi e l'ha detto il campo, dispiace essere così indietro ma lavoriamo per recuperare punti in classifica. Dobbiamo migliorarci giorno dopo giorno, credo nella crescita della squadra cercando di recuperare posizioni. A Roma di scudetti se ne son vinti pochini, siamo qui per cercare di recuperare".

