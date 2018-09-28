Roma, Di Francesco: "Non competitivi per il titolo, lo dice il campo"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Il tecnico della Roma Eusebio Di Francesco parla chiaro in conferenza stampa, alla vigilia della sfida contro la Lazio, riguardo la lotta per il titolo: "Non siamo competitivi e l'ha detto il campo, dispiace essere così indietro ma lavoriamo per recuperare punti in classifica. Dobbiamo migliorarci giorno dopo giorno, credo nella crescita della squadra cercando di recuperare posizioni. A Roma di scudetti se ne son vinti pochini, siamo qui per cercare di recuperare".