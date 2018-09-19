Roma, Di Francesco: "Troppi episodi contro nel ritorno col Liverpool"

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Eusebio Di Francesco ha rilasciato una intervista al quotidiano spagnolo El País, ricordando anche il doppio confronto con il Barcellona dello scorso anno: "All’andata non meritavamo di perdere 4-1 e la preparazione della partita è stata improntata nel dimostrare ai ragazzi le possibilità che avevamo avuto. Eravamo in buone condizioni mentali e fisiche. Siamo stati più aggressivi e quando è arrivato il primo gol abbiamo iniziato a crederci. Nella partita prima del match contro il Barcellona cambiai molti titolari e fui molto criticato. Sottovalutati? Dovete domandarlo a loro. Io, ovviamente, non li ho sottovalutati. Il Liverpool? Una volta che arrivi in semifinale non ti accontenti di questo. Però, sfortunatamente, nella partita di andata abbiamo commesso troppi errori. La verità è che al ritorno pensavo veramente si potesse rimontare. Però ci sono stati degli episodi...".