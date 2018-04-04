Roma, Fazio: "Messi criticato? Tutti vediamo che è il migliore del mondo"

Fonte: Dal nostro inviato a Barcellona, Giacomo Iacobellis

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Intervenuto in conferenza stampa alla vigilia della sfida di Champions col Barcellona, il difensore della Roma Federico Fazio ha parlato così del grande pericolo Messi: "Non lo conosco bene solo io, è il miglior giocatore al mondo. Vediamo quello che fa ogni giorno, non dobbiamo pensare solo a lui, ma a tutto il Barcellona e alla Roma, la squadra è fondamentale. Critiche a Messi in Argentina? Il calcio è così, tutti quelli che conoscono il calcio sanno che Messi è uno dei migliori. Qui, dove lo vedete ogni giorno, lo sapete"