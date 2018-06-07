Roma, l'Evergrande torna su Nainggolan: 30 milioni al club, 12 al belga

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Dopo il primo approccio questo inverno, il Guangzhou Evergrande di Fabio Cannavaro ci riprova per Radja Nainggolan. Il club cinese è pronto a offrire 30 milioni di euro alla Roma, 12 al calciatore. In virtù della "luxury tax" si sta lavorando alla formula del prestito biennale con riscatto obbligatorio, più i proventi (per la Roma) di una tournée in Cina organizzata a breve. Lo scrive La Gazzetta dello Sport.