  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
benevento
bologna
cagliari
chievo
crotone
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Quale sarà il grande colpo di mercato della Juventus?
  Alvaro Morata
  Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
  Mauro Icardi
  Paul Pogba

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
Serie A

Roma, l'Evergrande torna su Nainggolan: 30 milioni al club, 12 al belga

07.06.2018 15:27 di Tommaso Bonan   articolo letto 7814 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Dopo il primo approccio questo inverno, il Guangzhou Evergrande di Fabio Cannavaro ci riprova per Radja Nainggolan. Il club cinese è pronto a offrire 30 milioni di euro alla Roma, 12 al calciatore. In virtù della "luxury tax" si sta lavorando alla formula del prestito biennale con riscatto obbligatorio, più i proventi (per la Roma) di una tournée in Cina organizzata a breve. Lo scrive La Gazzetta dello Sport.

ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie C

EDITORIALE DI: Luca Marchetti

Roma, ancora arrivi, Juve e Napoli fra portieri e terzini. Il Parma punta Destro

Roma, ancora arrivi, Juve e Napoli fra portieri e terzini. Il Parma punta Destro

Primo piano

TMW -Mattia Perin a Torino, domani le visite: "Sono contento"

TMW -Mattia Perin a Torino, domani le visite: "Sono contento" Questione di tempo e presto Mattia Perin sarà un giocatore della Juventus. Il portiere è appena arrivato a Torino, accompagnato dal suo agente Alessandro Lucci: avvistato all'hotel Golden Palace, l'ormai ex portiere del Genoa si è limitato a manifestare la sua gioia per l'imminente...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 88
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy