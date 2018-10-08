Roma, Lo. Pellegrini: "Fiero e orgoglioso di giocare con questa maglia"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il profilo Youtube del club giallorosso ha pubblicato un video in cui Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante e Stephan El Shaarawy si sono intervistati a vicenda. Ecco alcune delle risposte del centrocampista ex Sassuolo: "Cosa vuol dire giocare nella Roma? Per me è facile. Lo sanno tutti che vuol dire per me. Vuol dire rappresentare la propria città. Sono fiero e orgoglioso di essere qui. Lo stadio più bello in cui ho giocato? Abbiamo giocato in tanti stadi belli ma quello che mi è piaciuto da morire è il San Mamés: ci ho giocato contro il Bilbao con il Sassuolo in Europa League. Lo stadio è nuovo e mi ha colpito tantissimo il tifo. Un gran tifo in un grande stadio, bellissimo. Quando sono arrivato lì mi è rimasto in mente. Ora che ci penso però forse lo stadio di Wembley è il più bello".