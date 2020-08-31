Roma, Mkhitaryan: "Lieto di annunciare la mia permanenza. Grazie Arsenal e Wenger"

Dopo che l’Arsenal ha confermato il suo trasferimento definitivo alla Roma, Henrikh Mkhitaryan ha voluto dire grazie all'Arsenal e mandare un messaggio al suo club: "Sono lieto di annunciare che sono entrato a far parte definitivamente dei giallorossi. Grazia all'Arsenal e ad Arsene Wenger per avermi portato nel Club e avere sempre creduto in me. Amo la città di Roma, amo questo Club e porto i tifosi giallorossi nel cuore. Darò il massimo per aiutarci a raggiungere i nostri obiettivi".

I‘m delighted to announce that I’ve permanently joined the #giallorossi 💛❤️🐺👊🏻 I‘d like to thank @arsenal , its personnel & the millions of #gunners all whom supported me over the past 1,5Y. A special thanks to A. Wenger for having brought me to the club and for his trust in me pic.twitter.com/KD8QJuhAbT

— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) August 31, 2020