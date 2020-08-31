Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroRisultati
Roma, Mkhitaryan: "Lieto di annunciare la mia permanenza. Grazie Arsenal e Wenger"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport
Oggi alle 22:35Serie A
di Simone Lorini

Dopo che l’Arsenal ha confermato il suo trasferimento definitivo alla Roma, Henrikh Mkhitaryan ha voluto dire grazie all'Arsenal e mandare un messaggio al suo club: "Sono lieto di annunciare che sono entrato a far parte definitivamente dei giallorossi. Grazia all'Arsenal e ad Arsene Wenger per avermi portato nel Club e avere sempre creduto in me. Amo la città di Roma, amo questo Club e porto i tifosi giallorossi nel cuore. Darò il massimo per aiutarci a raggiungere i nostri obiettivi".

