VERSIONE MOBILE
  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
benevento
bologna
cagliari
chievo
crotone
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Corsa Scudetto chiusa dopo il pareggio del Napoli al Mapei Stadium?
  Si, il Napoli non riuscirà a recuperare 4 punti
  No, sarà decisivo lo scontro diretto

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
Serie A

Roma, Monchi: “Col Barça duello importante per presente e futuro”

04.04.2018 00:30 di Marco Frattino  Twitter:    articolo letto 445 volte

Il ds della Roma, Monchi, ha parlato attraverso Sky Sport in vista della sfida contro il Barcellona. “In questo duello bisognerà capire se siamo sulla strada giusta, non solo per il presente ma anche per il futuro. È bello andare al Camp Nou, è bello sfidare calciatori di livello molto alto. Siamo ai quarti, di fronte c'è il Barcellona ma dimenticherò che sono spagnoli. Io ora sono ds della Roma, la sfida col Barcellona significa tanto ma solo dal punto di vista professionale come ds della Roma. Conosciamo l'importanza di questo turno eliminatorio”, le parole dell'ex dirigente del Siviglia.

ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie B

EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

Colpa di Allegri: la Juventus contro il Real Madrid ha raccolto quanto ha seminato nel 2018. Questo è il risultato di essersi accontentati del minimo

Colpa di Allegri: la Juventus contro il Real Madrid ha raccolto quanto ha seminato nel 2018. Questo è il risultato di essersi accontentati del minimo

Primo piano

Mercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e ufficialità del 3 aprile

Mercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e ufficialità del 3 aprile IL CHELSEA PIOMBA SU ALLEGRI. GATTUSO PARLA DEL RINNOVO. INTER, RAFINHA E CANCELO RISCATTI COMPLICATI Il Chelsea su Massimiliano Allegri: secondo la stampa britannica, il tecnico livornese della Juventus è infatti il favorito per prendere il posto di Antonio Conte al termine della...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Norme sulla privacy - Cookie policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOMERCATOWEB.COM ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 88
Utilizzo dei Cookie
CHIUDI
Questo sito utilizza i cookie. Accedendo a questo sito, accetti il fatto che potremmo
memorizzare e accedere ai cookie sul tuo dispositivo.
Clicca qui per maggiori informazioni.