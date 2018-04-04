Roma, Monchi: “Col Barça duello importante per presente e futuro”

Il ds della Roma, Monchi, ha parlato attraverso Sky Sport in vista della sfida contro il Barcellona. “In questo duello bisognerà capire se siamo sulla strada giusta, non solo per il presente ma anche per il futuro. È bello andare al Camp Nou, è bello sfidare calciatori di livello molto alto. Siamo ai quarti, di fronte c'è il Barcellona ma dimenticherò che sono spagnoli. Io ora sono ds della Roma, la sfida col Barcellona significa tanto ma solo dal punto di vista professionale come ds della Roma. Conosciamo l'importanza di questo turno eliminatorio”, le parole dell'ex dirigente del Siviglia.