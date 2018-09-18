Roma, Monchi: "Salah? Non potevamo fare altro che venderlo"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

In una lunga intervista concessa ad AS, il direttore sportivo della Roma, Monchi, ha parlato anche delle cessioni difficoltose nella sua prima estate. "Salah, non c'era altro rimedio che venderlo. Per rispettare il Fair Play Finanziario dovevamo incassare il massimo possibile per rischiare sanzioni dalla UEFA. Il club era già sotto osservazione. Vendemmo anche Rudiger, Mario Rui e Paredes".