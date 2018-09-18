Roma, offerta dell'Apia Leichhardt per Totti

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Possibile nuova vita calcistica, anche solo per una partita, per Francesco Totti. A rivelarlo a Il Tempo è Anthony Uchino, dirigente dell'Apia Leichhardt, che ha spiegato come ci sia una proposta per il calciatore giallorosso. "Abbiamo presentato un’offerta, ora siamo in attesa di una risposta. II club sta provando a concretizzare, sarebbe fantastico avere Francesco con noi".