La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Roma, ritorno di fiamma per Marcos Paulo: la clausola è di 45 milioni

05.12.2019 23:15 di Michele Pavese  Twitter:    articolo letto 2117 volte

La Roma pensa a un giovane talento brasiliano. Secondo quanto riporta GloboEsporte, infatti, il club giallorosso a gennaio potrebbe puntare Marcos Paulo, attaccante classe 2001 del Fluminense che era stato già nel mirino dei capitolini nel 2018, quando presentarono un'offerta da 7 milioni. Una proposta rispedita al mittente, perché i brasiliani vogliono l'intero importo della clausola, 45 milioni.
EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Tonali alla Juventus, Kulusevski all’Inter a gennaio: patto di non aggressione. Conte e Sarri, ecco chi vincerà. Ibra al Milan, presto l’annuncio. Napoli, un compromesso per portare Ancelotti a fine stagione

...con Cecere

...con Cecere “Radu? Il percorso di crescita è in linea con le aspettative di tutti, dopo questa stagione tornerà all’Inter e si giocherà il suo posto con Handanovic“. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb l’agente del portiere del Genoa, Crescenzo Cecere. Al Genoa è cresciuto e si è imposto come uno dei portieri...
