Ronaldo ritrova l'Old Trafford: "Che emozione tornare a Manchester"

Cristiano Ronaldo torna per la seconda volta in carriera da avversario all’Old Trafford. In conferenza stampa, il campione della Juventus spiega così le sue sensazioni: "Tornare qui è un'emozione molto importante, qui ho vinto tutti i trofei. E mi ricordo della tifoseria, quella di Manchester è incredibile. Non mi dimentico neanche di Sir Alex Ferguson, una persona fondamentale, gli auguro tutto il meglio".