Rumors cinesi un ricordo. Ora Hamsik s'è ripreso Napoli

Fonte: Dall'inviato a Parigi

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Le sirene cinesi sono soltanto un ricordo. Marek Hamsik sembrava a un passo dall'addio al Napoli, dopo l'amarezza di non aver vinto lo Scudetto nonostante il bel gioco di Sarri e i 91 punti in classifica nell'ultima stagione. Poi l'arrivo di Carlo Ancelotti ha cambiato la scena e il futuro del capitano slovacco. A volte è questione di attimi, di situazioni e di motivazioni. Infatti l'arrivo a Castel Volturno dell'ex tecnico di Real Madrid, Milan e Bayern Monaco ha ri-motivato il numero 17, spostato prima come regista nel 4-3-3 e poi affiancato ad Allan nel 4-4-2. A Parigi è arrivata una prestazione importante da parte di Marekiaro, così come quella di tutti i suoi compagni. Ma la possibilità cinese è soltanto un ricordo sbiadito, come ha detto lo stesso Hamsik a fine gara. "Ora penso solo al Napoli", le sue dichiarazioni che fanno sorridere Ancelotti e i tifosi partenopei.