Russia -7, gli uomini mercato: Fekir, la prossima plusvalenza di Aulas

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

A Mondiale finito Nabil Fekir tornerà a Lione solo per prendere le sue cose e volare a nuova destinazione. Lo stesso presidente dell'OM Jean-Michel Aulas si è rassegnato a una sua partenza. L'ultima stagione ha riconsegnato al mondo del calcio un giocatore completamente ristabilito dopo il grave infortunio nel 2015, arrivato quando già sembrava pronto per spiccare il volo. 18 reti in 29 partite giocando da trequartista. E il prezzo che è lievitato al punto da essere fuori mercato per la Serie A. L'essere stato inserito nella lista dei 23 di Deschamps non era affatto scontato, viste le clamorose esclusioni. Riuscire a ritagliarsi spazio sarà già un grande traguardo, intanto il Liverpool è già in grande vantaggio sulla concorrenza.