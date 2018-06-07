Russia -7, gli uomini mercato: Golovin, evoluzione siberiana

In una Russia povera di talento, la crescita del gioiello siberiano Aleksandr Golovin è manna dal cielo. Già presente a Euro 2016 come giocatore più giovane della rosa, due anni dopo si ripresenta come candidato a stella della Nazionale padrona di casa. 22 anni, il centrocampista del CSKA Mosa è già nel mirino di Monaco e Arsenal, più recentemente della Juventus sebbene il suo status di extracomunitario è un ostacolo non da poco. Nel frattempo il giocatore ha maturato esperienza in campo internazionale e migliorato la precisione sottorete. Visione di gioco, inserimenti, tiri da lontano e la possibilità di schierarlo come play o come mezz'ala. Il prezzo è ancora accessibile, dopo il Mondiale chissà.