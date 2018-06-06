Russia -8, le stelle: Agüero, al Mondiale in extremis cercando il 1° gol

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Quella di Russia sarà la terza edizione dei Mondiali a cui Sergio Aguero parteciperà. Ed è chiamato alla prova della verità. In Sudafrica nonostante la parentela con Maradona ebbe solo scampoli e una partita da titolare a qualificazione già avvenuta. In Brasile le condizioni fisiche ne hanno impedito un rendimento adeguato. E alla terza partita della fase a gironi era arrivato pure un infortunio che lo ha di fatto estromesso dalle partite più importanti. Ha rischiato di non esserci e si è rivisto solo una settimana fa, in un'amichevole contro Haiti dopo un mese di stop. E ha risposto a modo suo: facendo gol. Una gioia che il Kun non ha potuto mai provare nelle precedenti due spedizioni. Questa è l'occasione del riscatto con la maglia albiceleste. E a 30 anni, con il rischio che questa possa essere l'ultima possibilità nella rassegna iridata, non c'è più tempo da perdere.