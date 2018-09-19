Sampdoria, Caprari: "Se seguiamo Giampaolo possiamo fare bene"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Gianluca Caprari, attaccante della Sampdoria che ha firmato il gol del pareggio finale contro la Fiorentina, ha parlato a Sky Sport al termine dell'incontro: "Se sarà il mio anno? Lo spero, l'importante è continuare così. Sarà difficile segnare ogni volta ma cerco sempre di dare il massimo. In casa abbiamo la spinta del pubblico che ci ha aiutati. La Fiorentina è una buona squadra, abbiamo fatto un tempo per uno. Forse meritavamo qualcosa di più ma va bene così. Se seguiamo il mister possiamo fare un buon campionato. Come dice lui abbiamo 26 titolari: continuiamo così e ci toglieremo soddisfazioni. Cosa mi ha detto Quagliarella a fine gara? Cose di campo, e lo ascolto perché è un campione".