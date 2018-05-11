Sassuolo, Carnevali: "Non ci scansiamo. Politano? Vogliamo costruire"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Giovanni Carnevali, dg del Sassuolo, ha parlato a Tuttosport prima della gara contro l'Inter: "Anche se siamo salvi daremo il massimo", il messaggio del dirigente neroverde. Quindi spazio al mercato: "Politano piace alle due milanesi? Non saprei, ma la volontà della proprietà rimane quella di costruire un Sassuolo che ambisca a risultati migliori rispetto a quest'anno. Siamo una società che non vende facilmente i propri gioielli. Il mio futuro? Ho il contratto in scadenza. A fine stagione parlerò, ma prima di lasciare il Sassuolo e Squinzi bisogna pensarci molto bene".