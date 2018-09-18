Scaroni su Gazidis: "Elemento fondamentale per il successo del Milan"

Da casa Milan arrivano le parole di Paolo Scaroni, Presidente Esecutivo del club rossonero, in merito all'arrivo di Ivan Gazids come nuovo amministratore delegato: “A nome del consiglio di amministrazione del Club e di tutti i tifosi, do il benvenuto a Ivan Gazidis. Sin dall’avvio del nostro progetto di rifondazione del Club, la ricerca dell’amministratore delegato è stato una priorità su cui abbiamo operato con attenzione per arrivare alla migliore scelta possibile. Ivan Gazidis porterà al Milan uno straordinario contributo di competenza ed esperienza nell’industria del calcio. Ha avuto un ruolo importante nello sviluppo del calcio professionistico negli USA e ha portato l’Arsenal ai vertici del calcio europeo. Siamo certi che realizzerà questa crescita virtuosa anche al Milan. Disponiamo ora degli elementi fondamentali per tornare al successo, per il quale sappiamo ci vuole tempo, impegno e perseveranza".