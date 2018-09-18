  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi sarà il capocannoniere della Serie A 2018/19?
  Cristiano Ronaldo
  Gonzalo Higuain
  Mauro Icardi
  Ciro Immobile
  Edin Dzeko
  Dries Mertens
  Paulo Dybala
  Gregoire Defrel
  Arkadiusz Milik
  Duvan Zapata
  Krzysztof Piatek
  Mario Mandzukic
  Leonardo Pavoletti
  Altro

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Scaroni su Gazidis: "Elemento fondamentale per il successo del Milan"

18.09.2018 11:49 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 2060 volte

Da casa Milan arrivano le parole di Paolo Scaroni, Presidente Esecutivo del club rossonero, in merito all'arrivo di Ivan Gazids come nuovo amministratore delegato: “A nome del consiglio di amministrazione del Club e di tutti i tifosi, do il benvenuto a Ivan Gazidis. Sin dall’avvio del nostro progetto di rifondazione del Club, la ricerca dell’amministratore delegato è stato una priorità su cui abbiamo operato con attenzione per arrivare alla migliore scelta possibile. Ivan Gazidis porterà al Milan uno straordinario contributo di competenza ed esperienza nell’industria del calcio. Ha avuto un ruolo importante nello sviluppo del calcio professionistico negli USA e ha portato l’Arsenal ai vertici del calcio europeo. Siamo certi che realizzerà questa crescita virtuosa anche al Milan. Disponiamo ora degli elementi fondamentali per tornare al successo, per il quale sappiamo ci vuole tempo, impegno e perseveranza".
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie D

EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Primo piano

Stella Rossa, la corazzata della Super Liga. Solo vittorie e solo 3 gol subiti

Stella Rossa, la corazzata della Super Liga. Solo vittorie e solo 3 gol subiti Bisogna partire da un dato per capire il motivo per il quale tutti - giocatori della Stella Rossa, giornalisti ed ex calciatori della squadra di Belgrado - hanno fiducia pressoché illimitata Vladan Milojević, l'attuale allenatore. E' colui che ha riportato Nenad Krsticic e compagni...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy