Sensi: "Ho un contratto col Sassuolo, per adesso voglio crescere qui"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Stefano Sensi, centrocampista del Sassuolo, ha parlato ai microfoni di Sky Sport. Queste alcune battute: "Il mio futuro? Ho un contratto da rispettare, quindi rimarrò al Sassuolo. Iachini? E' andato via, ma gli abbiamo tutti voluto bene, si era creato un ottimo rapporto. De Zerbi? Guardando come allenava il Benevento, si capisce come gli piaccia il bel gioco. Credo che possa essere l'allenatore giusto per me. Napoli? Non sarebbe male ma penso per il momento alla mia crescita, ho un anno importante davanti. Poi è ovvio che davanti a queste squadre è sempre difficile rifiutare un'offerta".