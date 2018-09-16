  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Serie A, la classifica aggiornata: il Milan sale a quota 5

16.09.2018 23:06 di Alessandra Stefanelli   articolo letto 8601 volte
© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Di seguito la classifica aggiornata della Serie A dopo il match tra Cagliari e Milan, terminato 1-1.

Juventus 12
Napoli 9
Sassuolo 7
* Fiorentina 6
* SPAL 6
* Sampdoria 6
* Genoa 6
Lazio 6
Roma 5
Torino 5
Milan 5
Udinese 5
Cagliari 5
Parma 4
* Atalanta 4
Inter 4
Empoli 4
Bologna 1
Frosinone 1
Chievo -1
* = Una partita in meno
