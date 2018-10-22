Serie A, la classifica aggiornata: Samp al 5° posto, il Sassuolo sale a 14

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Un punto a testa per Sampdoria e Sassuolo, stasera impegnate in un monday night che non ha visto vincitori e neanche un grande spettacolo, specie nella ripresa, dopo un primo tempo tutto sommato divertente. Per i blucerchiati quinto posto agganciato in solitaria, con Roma e Fiorentina staccate di un punto, mentre il Sassuolo perde l'occasione del sorpasso ma sale comunque a pari merito di capitolini e viola. Di seguito la graduatoria aggiornata: