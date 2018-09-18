  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi sarà il capocannoniere della Serie A 2018/19?
  Cristiano Ronaldo
  Gonzalo Higuain
  Mauro Icardi
  Ciro Immobile
  Edin Dzeko
  Dries Mertens
  Paulo Dybala
  Gregoire Defrel
  Arkadiusz Milik
  Duvan Zapata
  Krzysztof Piatek
  Mario Mandzukic
  Leonardo Pavoletti
  Altro

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Singer su Gazidis al Milan: "Ultimo tassello nella giusta direzione"

18.09.2018 12:11 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 1715 volte

Paul Singer, fondatore, Co-CEO e Co-CIO di Elliott Management Corporation sull'approdo al Milan di Ivan Gazidis ha detto: “Nei mesi scorsi, Paolo Scaroni, il Consiglio di Amministrazione e un management team rinvigorito hanno portato nuove motivazioni al Milan. L’annuncio di oggi rappresenta l’ultimo tassello di un Club che punta nella giusta direzione. Ivan Gazidis è un professionista con un’altissima reputazione e un chief executive di grande talento, che ci aspettiamo possa portare il Club a esprimere tutto il suo potenziale. Assicurando la costante dedizione di Elliott su stabilità finanziaria e massima supervisione, confidiamo di avere successo sul campo e garantire a tutti i tifosi un'esperienza di livello mondiale".
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie D

EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Primo piano

Stella Rossa, la corazzata della Super Liga. Solo vittorie e solo 3 gol subiti

Stella Rossa, la corazzata della Super Liga. Solo vittorie e solo 3 gol subiti Bisogna partire da un dato per capire il motivo per il quale tutti - giocatori della Stella Rossa, giornalisti ed ex calciatori della squadra di Belgrado - hanno fiducia pressoché illimitata Vladan Milojević, l'attuale allenatore. E' colui che ha riportato Nenad Krsticic e compagni...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy