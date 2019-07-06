Siviglia, Monchi: "Luis Alberto? Conosco l'Italia, meglio se non rispondo"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

In occasione della conferenza stampa di presentazione dei due nuovi acquisti Dabbur e Luuk de Jong, il ds del Siviglia Monchi ha risposto anche ad una domanda su Luis Alberto (giocatore della Lazio accostato anche al club spagnolo): "Non mi piace parlare di giocatori che non sono nostri, sarebbe una mancanza di rispetto. Per di più lui è un ragazzo cresciuto qui. Conosco il calcio italiano e so che se ora dicessi qualcosa, domani diventerebbe una bomba. Preferisco quindi omettere qualsiasi tipo di risposta".