Sono Icardi e commetto ingiustizie. Ai danni degli altri

© foto di DANIELE MASCOLO/PHOTOVIEWS

Uno dei tanti modi che si utilizzano per definire i fuoriclasse, li identifica con coloro che sul rettangolo verde commettono ingiustizie. Distruggendo dinamiche di gioco, incertezze e predominio territoriale, con la unica regola di decidere con una sola giocata l’incedere di una partita. Quello che ha proposto Mauro Icardi nel suo esordio nella massima competizione europea è la perfetta trasposizione di questo concetto: inesistente e non certo per colpe proprie per 84 minuti, straordinario nell’unica mezza circostanza in cui gli è stato concesso di poterlo essere. E soprattutto dilagante nell’effetto che ha scatenato, trasformando lo stanco torpore in entusiasmo ed instillando la scintilla della rimonta firmata da Vecino. Per chi ancora (sì, ci sono) avesse dubbi sulla portata del centravanti dell’Inter, è arrivato anche uno squillo di portata continentale.